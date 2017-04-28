Take a hike! 16 guided Mid-Columbia trips for May

The weather is getting nicer and if you’re the kind of person who loves the outdoors then May presents you with opportunities galore to experience the joys of Eastern Washington.
You don’t have to struggle researching and qualifying places to go.
The Tri-Cities is home to several amazing nonprofits that offer opportunities for hikes and tours to great places with experienced leaders.
There’s the Columbia Basin Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society, www.cbwnps.org, Friends of Badger Mountain www.friendsofbadger.org; The Intermountain Alpine Club (IMAC), www.imac-nw.org, and the Fun, Fit and Over Fifty Club (FFOFC) , www.ffofc.org.
Each encourages people to experience the raw, unfiltered, back-to-nature rivers, desert prairies and mountains in the region.
If you are new to hiking, it’s helpful to tag along with people who have more experience, and let someone else do all the nitty-gritty planning and logistics.
If you are interested in going on any of the hikes check the calendars at the websites and get in touch with the trip leaders to get the details.
These are all-day trips — five to 11 hours. The cost is for transportation.
May 3 — The Upper Klickitat Trail (Swale Canyon)
Fun, Fit and Over Fifty Club
Distance/Difficulty: 12.5 miles round trip / Moderate 3 out of 5
This portion of the Klickitat Trail follows the Swale Creek canyon downstream on an old Seattle, Portland, and Spokane railroad grade as it approaches the Klickitat River. There are broad, windswept vistas that narrow as you enter the canyon. Flowers and wildlife is abundant. Cost: $24. Round trip is 240 miles.
May 6 — Wildflower Walk on Badger Mountain
Washington Native Plant Society & Friends of Badger Mountain
Distance/Difficulty: 2 miles round trip / Easy to Moderate 2 out of 5
Led by a Washington Native Plant Society member, this two-hour tour leaves from Trailhead Park off of Queensgate, and walks up Badger Mountain’s Sagebrush Trail, stopping to identify and discuss the many different and beautiful wildflower species along the trail.
May 6 — Crawford Oaks/Columbia Hills State Park
Intermountain Alpine Club
Distance/Difficulty: 7 miles round trip / Low Moderate 2 out of 5
The trailhead starts at Columbia Hills State Park and follows 8-mile of creek through amazing fields of balsamroot and lupine. Lunch near the old Crawford homestead. Cost: $24. Round trip is 240 miles.
May 7 — Jump Off Joe Wildflower Hike
Washington Native Plant Society
Distance/Difficulty: 2 miles round trip / Easy to Moderate 2 out of 5
Hike is south of Kennewick east of Highway 395. Includes lupine and other wildflower delights, plus great views.
May 10 —White Bluffs Trail (Hanford Reach National Monument)
Fun, Fit and Over Fifty Club
Distance/Difficulty: 6 miles round trip / Easy - Moderate 2 out of 5
The hike starts at the old White Bluffs ferry crossing. The trail runs along the top of the White Bluffs for about 2-3 miles, with only minor ups and downs. Views are down on the Columbia River, south to Hanford’s 100 Area with cocooned reactors, and north to the Saddle Mountains. Cost: $9. Round trip is 118 miles.
May 13 — McBee Grade & Horn Rapids Hike
Washington Native Plant Society
Distance/Difficulty: 2 miles round trip / Easy to Moderate 2 out of 5
Hike starts in Benton City and then goes to Horn Rapids Park. Includes local wildflowers on habitats as diverse as ridge tops and sand dunes.
May 13 — Crown Butte State Park - Island Hiking Trail
Intermountain Alpine Club
Distance/Difficulty: 5 miles round trip / Low Moderate 2 out of 5
Crown Butte State Park is on the Columbia River at River Mile (RM) 262. Hiking trails lead to the top of the island's butte affording views of Mount Hood, Mount Adams and the lower Columbia River region. Good chance to see deer, ducks, geese, maybe some snakes, and lots of spring wildflowers. Five miles round trip with 420 feet elevation. Cost: $11. Round trip is 110 miles.
May 13 — Eller Creek (Northeast of Spokane)
Intermountain Alpine Club
Distance/Difficulty: 6 miles round trip / Moderate 3 out of 5
The hike is on the east edge of the Spokane Valley along a seasonal stream with an amazing variety of wildflowers. The trail goes through shaded forest and a ridgeline ramble with outstanding views of the Washington Palouse and the Selkirk’s, right past the Big Rocks (Rocks of Sharon), one of the top rock climbing destinations in the area. Six miles round trip with 1500 feet elevation. Cost: $30. Drive 300 miles round trip.
May 14 — Weston Mountain (Walla Walla)
Washington Native Plant Society
Distance/Difficulty: 2 miles round trip / Easy to Moderate 2 out of 5
Meet at Whitman College in Walla Walla then drive up the slopes of the Blue Mountains to view wild flowers on private land. 5-6 hours.
May 17 — Hike South Fork Walla Walla River
Fun, Fit and Over Fifty Club
Distance/Difficulty: 5 miles round trip / Moderate 3 out of 5
The trail follows the South Fork Walla Walla River in the Blue Mountains east of Milton-Free water. Most of the hike is wooded. Elk, deer, turkey, and coyotes might be seen. Cost: $13. Drive 160 miles round trip.
May 17 — Juniper Canyon (Walla Walla)
Washington Native Plant Society
Distance/Difficulty: 2 miles round trip / Easy to Moderate 2 out of 5
Meet at Whitman College in Walla Walla, then drive out to Juniper Canyon and for a walk to identify and discuss the Washington Native plants and wildflowers.
May 20 — Devil’s Rest Loop (Multnomah Falls area, Oregon)
Intermountain Alpine Club
Distance/Difficulty: 9.5 miles round trip / Moderate 3 out of 5
The trailhead starts in the parking lot for Multnomah Falls on Interstate 84. The hike is in lush, west-side forests, along two beautiful creeks, with views of the Columbia River, Mt. St Helens and Mt. Adams. In addition to the spectacular waterfalls, there archeological artifacts and lots of wild flowers. 9.5 miles RT with 2300 feet elevation. Cost: $36. Drive 360 miles round trip.
May 21 — Mill Creek Road Cuts and Indian Ridge Trail (Walla Walla)
Washington Native Plant Society
Distance/Difficulty: 2 miles round trip / Easy to Moderate 2 out of 5
Hike starts at Whitman College in Walla Walla. Then drive out to view the road cuts near Mill Creek and on to Indian Ridge to identify and discuss the Washington Native plants and wildflowers.
May 24 — Bennington Lake (east of Walla Walla)
Fun, Fit and Over Fifty Club
Distance/Difficulty: 5 miles round trip / Moderate 3 out of 5
The 52-acre Bennington Lake is on a scenic, partly wooded 612-acre U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reserve with fine views of the surrounding rolling croplands and nearby Blue Mountain foothills. Whitetail Trail, 4.8 miles, some minor ups and downs. Cost: $10. Drive 126 miles round trip.
May 28 — Rock Creek Recreation Area: Secure Ranch (Walla Walla)
Washington Native Plant Society
Distance/Difficulty: 2 miles round trip / Easy to Moderate 2 out of 5
Meet at Whitman College in Walla Walla. Then drive out to the Recreation Area.
May 31 — Ingalls Creek (NE of Ellensburg)
Fun, Fit and Over Fifty Club
Distance/Difficulty: 5 miles round trip / Moderate 3 out of 5
The trail goes through big pines, boulder fields, granite cliffs, old-growth and occasional views of the Stuart Range. Late spring wildflowers abound, some uncommon. 8.0 round trip with an elevation gain of about 1000 to 1400 ft depending where we decide to have lunch and turn around. RT Cost: $26. Drive 320 miles round trip.
Paul Krupin is an avid local hiking enthusiast, retired environmental specialist, and a member of the Intermountain Alpine Club. He has been hiking the trails of the Pacific Northwest since 1976. He can be reached at pjkrupin@gmail.com.
