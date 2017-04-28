Local

April 28, 2017 8:24 PM

‘Day of Solidarity’ march and rally set May 1 in Pasco

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

A Day of Solidarity march and rally is planned May 1 in Pasco.

The event starts at 3 p.m. at Volunteer Park, 1125 N. Fourth Ave.

“The event is in solidarity with the national Un Dia Sin Inmigrantes (Day without Immigrants) and the national MoveOn.org May Day events,” a news release said.

The purpose is to build community by highlighting the community’s many immigrants, as well as labor, immigration, science, social and economic issues and environmental justice, the release said.

Several speakers are scheduled be on hand, including Antonio Valero, Guadalupe Gamboa, Ginger Wireman, Mohamed El-Sehmawy, Martin Villanueva, Rebecca Francik, Cedar Kennedy, Jess Monterey and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) students.

