April 28, 2017 8:21 PM

AARP smart driver classes offered throughout May

AARP is holding several smart driver classes in May. The class fee is $20. There is a $5 discount for AARP members.

Pasco: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 2, 3 at the Pasco Senior Center, 1315 N 7th Ave. Call 509-545-3459 for more information.

Richland: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15, 16 at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr. For more information, call 509-942-7529.

Walla Walla: from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 22, 23 at Walla Walla General Hospital, 1025 S Second Ave. Call 509-522-2424 for more information.

For more information or to find other courses not listed, visit aarp.org/ADS2014 or call 888-227-7669.

