April 28, 2017 4:12 PM

Book Groups

Coffee Break Book Club

Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.

7 p.m. last Thursday of the month.

May 25: Georgia, a Novel of Georgia O’Keefe by Dawn Tripp

Central Church

1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 509-375-5757.

1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.

May 4: The Girl Who Wrote in Silk By Kelli Estes

Adventures Underground Book Club

Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland. Call Erin Sharp, 509-946-9893.

7 p.m. first Friday of the month.

May 5: No selection provided.

Bookworm Book Club

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.

6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

May 9: No selection provided.

Thursday Afternoon Book Group

955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.

1 p.m. third Thursday of the month.

May 18: Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee

Mid-Columbia Libraries

▪ Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 509-582-4899.

7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

May 9: The News of the World by Paulette Jiles

▪ Pasco branch, 1320 W. Hopkins St., basement. Call Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.

1 p.m. third Wednesday of the month.

May 17: Hero of the Empire: The Making of Winston Churchill by Candace Millard

Richland Public Library

955 Northgate Drive.

▪ 6:30 p.m. third Monday of the month. Call Lisa Adams, 509-942-7678.

May 15: Brain on Fire by Susannah Cahalan

▪ 1 p.m. third Thursday of the month. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.

May 18: Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee

Grandview Library

500 W. Main St., Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 509-882-7035.

10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.

May 25: The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah

