Book Groups

Coffee Break Book Club
Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.
7 p.m. last Thursday of the month.
May 25: Georgia, a Novel of Georgia O’Keefe by Dawn Tripp
Central Church
1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 509-375-5757.
1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.
May 4: The Girl Who Wrote in Silk By Kelli Estes
Adventures Underground Book Club
Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland. Call Erin Sharp, 509-946-9893.
7 p.m. first Friday of the month.
May 5: No selection provided.
Bookworm Book Club
731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.
6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.
May 9: No selection provided.
Thursday Afternoon Book Group
955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.
1 p.m. third Thursday of the month.
May 18: Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee
Mid-Columbia Libraries
▪ Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 509-582-4899.
7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.
May 9: The News of the World by Paulette Jiles
▪ Pasco branch, 1320 W. Hopkins St., basement. Call Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.
1 p.m. third Wednesday of the month.
May 17: Hero of the Empire: The Making of Winston Churchill by Candace Millard
Richland Public Library
955 Northgate Drive.
▪ 6:30 p.m. third Monday of the month. Call Lisa Adams, 509-942-7678.
May 15: Brain on Fire by Susannah Cahalan
▪ 1 p.m. third Thursday of the month. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.
May 18: Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee
Grandview Library
500 W. Main St., Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 509-882-7035.
10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.
May 25: The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah
To include your book group in this listing, email news@tricityherald.com.
Comments