Man arrested after Kennewick bank finds check from closed account

Wells Fargo Bank discovered a check a man was trying cash was from a closed account.
The staff at the branch at 401 Kellogg St. in Kennewick called police at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.
Officers contacted the suspect and two other men to find several stolen check books.
Andrew Martinez, 29, of Kennewick, was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of forgery and a warrant for failure to comply with court orders.
Police said charges for the two other men will be determined when the investigation is complete.
