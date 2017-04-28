Expect delays at Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday morning

If you are heading to Seattle on Saturday, plan for Interstate 90 to be closed for two hours in the morning.
The westbound lanes east of Snoqualmie Pass summit, milepost 70 to milepost 63, are going to be closed form 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.
Crews are conducting emergency road repairs to fix rough pavement.
The state is also imposing a 14-foot width restriction.
On Monday drivers should expect rolling slowdowns and nighttime lane closures in bother directions near the summit to facilitate construction crews. The changes are in effect through May 5.
Closures for rock blasting resume in mid-May.
To check on I-90 and Snoqualmie Pass conditions before driving, visit WSDOT online at www.wsdot.com.
