Richland priest to bless motorcycles for safer riding season

In hopes of making motorcycle riding safer, a priest is prepared to bless bikes on Saturday in Richland.
The service is at the Christ is King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Drive.
Blessing the Bikes and Hot Rods is an annual program that has run for about 30 years, according to spokesman Bruce Hines. It is hosted by the Washington State Knights on Bikes.
“Basically, what the event is, is people come out and a priest comes out and blesses the bikes for a safe riding season,” he said.
A social hour begins at 10 a.m. with coffee and doughnuts. The blessing starts at 11 a.m. The event ends at noon.
Plaques are awarded to the motorcycle rider and hot rod driver who drove the farthest to make it to the event. Hines said last year a motorcycle rider made it from Mabton.
The priest also picks his favorite hot rod and motorcycle to receive a plaque.
Hines said the event will help build awareness of the need for more chaplains in the military. Donations given to help will be sent to the military archdiocese.
“We are always in need of military chaplains,” he said.
