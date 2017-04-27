Friends of Library sales to raise money for programs in Richland, Kennewick

Leslie Campbell Hime, Richland Public Library interim manager, walks past tables covered with thousands of books, magazines, CDs, records and games available for purchase at The Friends of the Richland Public Library Spring Book Sale.
The two-day event, beginning Friday, April 28, will be held in the Doris Roberts Gallery.
Proceeds from the sale help fund library programs, public computers, new technology, STEAM programming and the Summer Reading Program.
The Friends of the Mid-Columbia Libraries is also holding its spring event on the same days at the Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St. in Kennewick.
