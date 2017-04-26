Local

April 26, 2017 7:34 PM

First annual George and Pat Jones Community Service day set for June 9

Tri-Citians and Tri-Cities businesses are encouraged to gather to work on a community service project from 8 a.m. to noon June 9 during the first annual George and Pat Jones Community Service day.

A BBQ ribeye steak luncheon at noon at Columbia Park will be served for the first 500 people who sign up to participate. RSVP and see a list of projects at communityserviceday.com.

George Jones moved to the Tri Cities in 1947 and was an avid community volunteer and fundraiser. Pat moved to the Tri Cities in 1974, and the two were married in 2004. They enjoyed volunteering together, and shared their love of raising money for the Shriner’s Hospital in Spokane.

