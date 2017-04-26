Peoples’ Climate Festival in Richland to conclude with march

A family-friendly festival on Saturday at John Dam Plaza in Richland will focus on climate change — how it affects you and actions you can take.
The Peoples’ Climate Festival will start at 2 p.m., with Jessie Dye, program and outreach director for Earth Ministry in Seattle, discussing climate change from a faith perspective at 2:15 p.m.
Other speakers include Rick Smith, an associate professor at Columbia Basin College, at 2:45 p.m.; naturopath Noel Hubbs at 3:15 p.m.; scientist James Conca at 3:45 p.m.; Dr. Amy Persons, the district health officer for the Benton-Franklin Health District at 4:15 p.m. and retired analyst Richard Badalamente at 4:30 p.m.
Music and activities also are planned, including sign and mask making and a rope labyrinth for children.
The festival will end with a Species Climate March along George Washington Way at 5 p.m. Participants may wear nature-themed costumes and carry signs.
Comments