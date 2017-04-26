Local

April 26, 2017 7:31 PM

Grant, Franklin campgrounds to open May 1

Tri-City Herald

Scooteney Park campground in Franklin County and Summer Falls State Park in Grant County are scheduled to open May 1.

Scooteney Park Campground does not take reservations, so campers can use the facility on a first-come, first-serve basis. The day-use area and boat launch at Scooteney are open year-round. The park is 15 miles south of Othello on Highway 17 in Franklin County.

Summer Falls State Park will open for day-use only. The Bureau of Reclamation reminds visitors that swimming is prohibited at this facility. Summer Falls is 30 miles north of Moses Lake on the north end of Billy Clapp Lake near Highway28 in Grant County.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Drone view of the new Candy Mountain Trail

Drone view of the new Candy Mountain Trail 8:44

Drone view of the new Candy Mountain Trail
Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail 0:12

Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video 0:15

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos