Grant, Franklin campgrounds to open May 1

Scooteney Park campground in Franklin County and Summer Falls State Park in Grant County are scheduled to open May 1.
Scooteney Park Campground does not take reservations, so campers can use the facility on a first-come, first-serve basis. The day-use area and boat launch at Scooteney are open year-round. The park is 15 miles south of Othello on Highway 17 in Franklin County.
Summer Falls State Park will open for day-use only. The Bureau of Reclamation reminds visitors that swimming is prohibited at this facility. Summer Falls is 30 miles north of Moses Lake on the north end of Billy Clapp Lake near Highway28 in Grant County.
