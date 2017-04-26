Stop and smell the flowers. Native plant society plans April 29 field trip

Wild flower enthusiasts are giddy this spring.
It’s shaping up to be the “best blooming year in decades,” said Terri Knoke with the Columbia Basin Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society.
The group is planning weekly wildflower walks and hikes to take advantage of the season.
The next one is April 29 to the Basalt Gardens near Wanapum Dam in celebration of Native Plant Appreciation Week.
A particular highlight of the trip will be a plant rare for Washington state called the Grey Cat’s Eye, said Knoke.
There also will be views of bitterroot and phlox on the cliffs above the Columbia River.
“We will see sage violets and dagger-pod, just to name a few of the wildflowers currently in bloom,” she said.
If you are interested in joining the field trip, contact Ernie Crediford at ernest_crediford@live.com. Bring a lunch, water, sensible shoes, warm clothing and a camera. Beginners are welcome.
The trip is expected to take five to six hours. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Van Giesen Street park-and-ride lot near Columbia Basin Racquet Club in Richland.
Other events are posted on the Tri-City Herald calendar and the group’s webpage, CBWNPS.org.
Knoke said the society’s mission is the appreciation and conservation of the state’s native plants and their habitats through study, education and advocacy.
