Comedy star Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias postponing April show in Kennewick

Comedy star Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is postponing his sold-out April 27 show at the Toyota Center in Kennewick to September.
The show now is set for 8 p.m. Sept. 10. All purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, the Toyota Center said last month, when the change was announced.
People who want a refund should return their ticket to the place of purchase. Call the Toyota Center box office at 509-737-3722 with questions.
“Gabriel has always been grateful (for) the loyalty and support from his fans and it is very important to him that he performs when he is at his best, which is why he needs some time to refocus and recharge from his intense travel and work schedules,” a news release said. “We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”
