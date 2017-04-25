Umbrellas may not work too well Wednesday Not only rain, but also wind, is forecast for Tri-Cities.
Local

Rainy, windy day forecast for the Tri-Cities

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

April 25, 2017 6:19 PM

A storm is expected to blow through the Tri-Cities Wednesday , bringing rain and gusty winds.

An 80 percent chance of rain is forecast before 11 a.m., turning to showers by afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Sustained wind speeds of 15 to 23 mph are predicted with gusts up to 32 mph.

Rainfall could total just over a tenth of an inch in the Tri-Cities. Rain should be heavier to the east with 0.4 inch forecast for Walla Walla and 0.5 inch in Dayton.

The chance of rain in the Tri-Cities should decrease to 20 percent Thursday, with clouds largely clearing by Saturday.

