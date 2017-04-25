Local

Cancer fundraiser Run for Ribbons is May 6

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation plans its 7th Annual Run for Ribbons Run/Walk and health fair May 6 at Howard Amon Park in Richland.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the run/walk starts at 10 a.m. Registration for the Run/Walk is $25 for adults and $15 for children. Prices increase $5 on the day of registration. To register, visit runforribbons.org or call 509-737-3413.

Participants receive an event T-shirt. Event tradition is to decorate, customize and use T-shirts to honor the memory, celebrate survival or encourage hope for others. Special Cancer Survivor shirts are available exclusively to survivors to recognize their triumph over cancer.

A decorating party is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. April 28 at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 7350 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick.

