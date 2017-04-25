KID still working to get water to all customers

The Kennewick Irrigation District is still working to start water delivery this spring after a harsh winter.
It issued an apology to customers Tuesday for any inconvenience.
Service has not been started in many pockets of the district, stretching from Benton City east to Finley.
“With over 120 pumping plants and more than 300 miles of piping, startup each year brings its own unique set of challenges,” KID said in a statement.
Many of the breaks in the system cannot be found until the water is started, KID said.
This spring has been especially difficult because of the hard freeze in the winter and the shutdown of the district’s main pumping plant near Prosser for repairs by the Bureau of Reclamation just at the beginning of the spring water season.
There is no estimate for when all customers should have water, but KID officials said crews are working long hours to make repairs.
Go to the water status map at www.kid.org for the latest neighborhood information on KID water delivery.
