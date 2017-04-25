Hike Richland’s Amon Creek to learn about plants, animals

A guided hike through the Amon Creek Natural Preserve on Saturday will stop at seven information stations along the trail.
Hikers can learn about the insects, reptiles and other animals of the preserve and watch a bird-banding demonstration. Other stations will focus on native plants and on the future of the preserve.
Participants can make seed balls with seed from shrub-steppe plants and flowers.
The 1.5-mile hike will leave Claybell Park starting at 9 a.m. with the last group leaving at 10 a.m. Dogs should be left at home.
Claybell Park is at 425 Broadmoor St. in Richland. The event is organized by the Tapteal Greenway organization.
To see a video of some playful otters caught on an Amon Creek night-vision animal camera go to www.tricityherald.com/video.
