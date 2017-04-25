Hike Richland’s Amon Creek to learn about plants, animals

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:17 Scene of April 6 fatal accident in Richland Pause 1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment 1:10 Whooshh Innovations demonstrates Salmon Cannon at 2017 Salmon Summit for students 0:12 Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 0:55 River otters play in Amon Creek preserve 3:08 Military multipliers of death in World War I 10:22 Cantwell speaks out on possible national monument cuts 1:29 How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers 1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A playful trio of river otters races in and out of the wetlands of Amon Creek Natural Preserve. Learn about not only otters but other mammals, birds, reptiles, insects, and plants that call the wetland and shrub-steppe habitats during a wildlands walk April 29. See Tapteal Greenway on Facebook for details. Courtesy of Tapteal Greenway