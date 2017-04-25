Public memorial for former Kennewick fire chief is Saturday

A public memorial service for retired Kennewick Fire Chief Gene Graves is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
The memorial, organized by the city and the Kennewick Fire Department, will be at the Word of Faith Center, 1350 S. Rainier St., Kennewick, and officiated by Pastor Orville Swanson.
Graves, 89, died April 10. The Kennewick native served the city for 29 years, his last eight years as chief, said Brian Ellis, fire inspector and spokesman. He retired in 1985.
“The Graves family is extremely grateful for all the well-wishes and support they have received at this time, and would like to thank in advance, all those who are participating in this wonderful celebration of Chief Graves’ life,” said Ellis.
People attending are asked to use the north entrance of the parking area.
For more information or if you have questions, call 509-713-4610.
