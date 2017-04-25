Local

Richland police dog finds armed robbery suspect

A Richland police dog found a robbery suspect hiding in a neighbor’s apartment after a two-hour search Monday night.

Police gathered at Columbia Park Apartments to arrest a man believed to be involved with the kidnapping and armed robbery of a Richland man April 21. Two armed men forced the victim to go for a ride before taking his wallet and dropping him off.

Police thought they had one of the suspects cornered at the Heatherstone Apartments in Kennewick on April 21, but they ended up just finding another man wanted on an unrelated warrant.

On Monday, Richland police used a dog to track suspect Joshua J. Senn, 28, of Richland, through three apartments, said police.

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and a state Department of Corrections warrant.

