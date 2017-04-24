Strides of Strength event set for April 29

The 11th annual Strides of Strength walk will be part of Crime Victim Rights Week, Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness Month the Support, Advocacy & Resource Center on April 29.
Registration is free and begins at 10:30 a.m., with opening ceremonies starting at 11 a.m. Cash prizes will be given to the largest group present. The walk is at the Lord of Life Church, 640 N. Columbia Center Boulevard, Kennewick.
For more information, call 509-374-5391 or visit supportadvocacyresourcecenter.org.
