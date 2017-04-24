Local

April 24, 2017 6:31 PM

Richland, Mid-Columbia libraries’ semi-annual book sales are coming up

Tri-City Herald

The Friends of the Richland Library and Mid-Columbia Libraries both plan semi-annual book sales.

The Richland Library sale is April 28-29. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library, 955 Northgate Drive. April 29 is $5 bag day.

Friends is a nonprofit that supports the Richland public library. Call Sue Spencer, 509-572-4295 for information.

The Mid-Columbia Libraries sale is April 27-30 at the Kennewick Library, 1620 S. Union St.

The sale opens 5 to 7 p.m. April 27 to members of the Friends group. A membership can be purchased at the door for $5.

It continues for the public from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks will be sold. Payment may be made with debit or credit cards at the Kennewick library.

