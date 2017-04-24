Local

April 24, 2017 1:00 PM

Pasco police offer to dispose of old prescription drugs on Saturday

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

If you have a drawer or cabinet filled with old prescription drugs, the Pasco police want to help you get rid of them.

On Saturday, officers are hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pasco Walmart, 4820 N. Road 68, to take old prescription medications and destroy them for free, said police.

“You can drive up and drop off unused or expired prescription drugs,” police said.

It is a local effort on behalf of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

For more information, call the police at 509-545-3421.

