Tri-City Herald publisher to retire

Tri-City Herald publisher Gregg McConnell plans to retire May 5 after leading the paper since late 2011.
Debra Leithauser, publisher of the Idaho Statesman, will have oversight of the Tri-City Herald in addition to her role at the Boise newspaper.
She will be looking for a person to lead the Tri-City daily newspaper locally, likely as a general manager, she said during a visit to the Tri-Cities Monday.
McConnell, 60, has worked at newspapers for almost 42 years.
“I will miss being involved in community journalism,” he said. “I will miss the ability to make a difference. That is what we do in our business. It’s a calling more than a career.”
He plans to remain in the Tri-City community, but will take some time off and work on his golf game before deciding what to do next, he said.
Although McConnell will retire May 5, his last day at the newspaper will be Friday because of a long-planned vacation.
Leithauser has led the Idaho Statesman since late 2015. She was an editor at the Washington Post for almost a decade and was the editor-in-chief of the McClatchy-Tribune Information Services.
