Cork’s Place fundraiser features artwork by children dealing with grief

One painting has big blocks of colors — blue, green, redish-pink.
“This picture shows a memory of my dad when he played basketball,” wrote the artist, an 11-year-old girl.
Another piece looks to be mixed media. It’s blue, green, purple and orange, with eyes and flowers and plants.
“I hide behind a mask of both silence and anger,” wrote the artist, a 14-year-old boy. “(I am) working to find a way to hope.”
Both works of art were created by young people who are part of the Cork’s Place grief support program for children, teens and families.
Youth at Cork’s Place often express their grief through art, and the two examples — plus many others — will be featured at an April 27 fundraiser for the program.
The Heart of Healing art exhibit and auction is 6 p.m. April 27 at Anthology Event Venue, 706 Williams Blvd.
Tickets are on sale now.
Cork’s Place is a program of Chaplaincy Health Care.
Although it helps kids who are grieving the death of a loved one, “Cork’s Place is a pretty hopeful place,” said Brandy Hickey, program manager. “We serve survivors who are finding hope. It’s pretty amazing to see that.”
Likewise, the Heart of Healing fundraiser won’t be sad, but instead will be hopeful and uplifting, Hickey said.
It will include artwork created by Cork’s Place kids and teens, plus some collaboration with local artists.
Testimonials are planned, along with a silent auction, wine, beer, appetizers and live music.
Cork’s Place offers grief support groups for kids ages 3 to 17. While the work is serious and important, the way it happens is natural and fluid.
At Cork’s Place, there’s a large activity room, a dramatic play area, a “volcano room” with mats and pads where it’s safe to let out anger. There are also plenty of art supplies.
Often, the kids gravitate toward art as a way to work through their pain, Hickey said.
Hickey said one teen once spent an hour and a half making a drawing, without uttering a word. The teen later was able to open up when talking about the piece.
While the children are doing their grief work, their parents or caregivers also are meeting separately to gain support and help from one another.
Cork’s Place offers support groups in some area high schools for teens who’ve lost friends to suicide.
Money raised from the Heart of Healing fundraiser will support the “Cork’s Cares Fund,” which helps the program offer services to families at no cost.
The fundraiser is for people 21 and older. Tickets are $50 and are available at chaplaincyhealthcare.org/events/heart-of-healing.
IF YOU GO
What: Heart of Healing art exhibit and auction, benefiting Chaplaincy Health Care’s Cork’s Place.
When: 6 p.m. April 27.
Where: Anthology Event Center, Richland.
Cost: Tickets for the 21-and-older event are $50 and are available at chaplaincyhealthcare.org/events/heart-of-healing.
