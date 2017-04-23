Jump into spring with Rattlesnake Slope’s Canyon Walk

We decided to see if we could escape the crowds for a local hike, so we headed to Benton City and drove 7.2 miles north on Highway 225 to the Rattlesnake Slope Wildlife Area Parking area.
If you leave from Richland, it’s 4.1 miles west of the junction with Highway 240 on the north side of the road.
It was one of those days when you count your blessings that you wore the proper clothes. The temperature was only going to be in the 50s, and the wind blew stronger as we went higher.
There are options to take on Rattlesnake Ridge. Head northwest from the parking lot and stay on the trail that parallels the canyon, above the canyon floor. I took a heading with a portable compass sighting on the top of Rattlesnake Mountain to the northwest.
The flowers are just beginning to turn on. The big show is yet to come, but there’s still a lot worth seeing.
We saw some early balsamroot, purple gentians, phlox, Brodiaea, some early Delphinium, prairie star, milk vetch, mustard and desert parsley.
There was quite a bit of deer and coyote scat on the trail. Meadowlarks sang the whole way. There were hawks in the sky and raptor droppings on the rocks. If you are lucky, you’ll stumble and surprise some grouse or chukars.
The lava rocks in the canyon are deep red to a gray black. Half way up on the north side of the canyon, periglacial stone stripes are found, draping the hillside, formed in response to intense freeze thaw action that attacks the rock protruding along the hillsides and ridge lines.
On the ridge 2.5 miles in, the wind was blowing at a straight 20 to 25 mph. Both of us dressed in layers, with breathable synthetic shirts, a medium-weight windbreaker jacket, hiking pants, sturdy shoes and wool socks. Plus headgear and light gloves. In particular, we were thankful that we brought headgear that covered our ears.
The trail hits a “T” on an old grown over roadbed at 2.5 miles. It’s a good turnaround point and it’s easy going back the same way. We were happy to discover we had cellphone coverage and were able to open Google Maps, and use the GPS to see our actual location and find the trail back on the satellite imagery. Handy.
With the moderately steady climb, you don’t need poles. Nonetheless, this is not a hiking trail for slip-ons or sandals. The bottom of the canyon has lots of dried tumbleweed and some rocks. Proper hiking shoes and pants protected our feet and legs from the stickers. On the way down, you can take the canyon trail, which joins at the bottom.
We brought chocolate and snacks, and each of us had a liter of water in our packs, which we made judicious use of during the three-hour hike.
The views coming back are delightful and expansive. To the northeast, you get a crisp ridge line at the top of Rattlesnake Mountain and an amazing view of the fence-free sage grassland of Rattlesnake Slope.
To the south, you get a great view of Red Mountain, Candy Mountain and Rattlesnake Mountain all in a row, with the Yakima River valley in the foreground. West Richland and Richland are visible to the southeast.
Look at the weather, and don’t leave without making sure you take what makes sense for the conditions you will encounter. Wear a day pack and take more supplies than you need.
Paul Krupin is an avid hiker, retired environmental specialist and a member of the Intermountain Alpine Club, or IMAC. He has hiked the trails of the Northwest since 1976. At least once a month, he leads a free hike to one of the local area trails. Find out more at the IMAC Facebook or Meetup pages. Or reach him at pjkrupin@gmail.com.
If you go
Distance: 5 miles roundtrip
Difficulty: 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. Just a few short, steep sections.
Elevation: Start at 460 feet. Turnaround: 1,100 feet.
Time: Two to three hours depending on your flower photo stops.
Details: Ample parking. Discover Pass required. Dogs on leash are OK. Mountain bikers will enjoy the trail. Nearest restroom facilities are in Benton City (5-6 miles south) and at Horn Rapids County Park (2 miles east).
Comments