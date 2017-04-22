Prosser to revisit zoning regulations on marijuana businesses at April 25 meeting

The Prosser City Council will take public input Tuesday during a hearing on marijuana zoning regulations.
There has been a moratorium on new marijuana businesses in the city since September, after a new retailer expressed interest in opening in Prosser.
There is currently one shop within city limits, and another outside the city but with a Prosser mailing address, the Yakima Herald-Republic has reported.
After taking comment, council members will vote on two proposed ordinances that deal with banning retail facilities in all zones or adding commercial thoroughfare to the list of all prohibited zones. The first proposal would not ban processors or producers in industrial zones.
If the council decides to ban businesses, the existing shop in Prosser would be allowed to operate as a non-conforming use.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Prosser City Hall, 601 Seventh St.
