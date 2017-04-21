Richland native James Mattis makes Time’s Most Influential list

Defense Secretary James Mattis is one of the most influential people in the world, according to Time magazine.
The Richland native and retired Marine general is one of four state newsmakers on the magazine’s list of the top 100 movers and shakers. The others are state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Melinda Gates and Jeff Bezos.
Time’s 100-person list is a who’s who of recent newsmakers. They include Donald and Ivanka Trump, drag performer RuPaul, Olympian Simone Biles, soccer star Neymar and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The profile of Mattis was written by Robert Gates, a former director of the CIA and an ex-secretary of Defense. He praised Mattis’ fearless ability to “speak truth to power.”
The general, he said, “will care for our men and women in uniform as if they were his own children.”
Mattis made the list in the “Leaders” section.
Ferguson was lauded for halting President Trump’s first travel ban of visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries.
The action exemplified “liberty and justice for all,” actor George Takei wrote in the magazine’s profile. “Bob Ferguson clearly believes everyone deserves those guarantees, no matter their background.”
Ferguson made the list under the “Pioneers” section.
Takei, who is gay, said he first became aware of Ferguson when he spoke up for a gay couple denied service in 2013 by Arlene’s Flowers, a Richland florist.
Melinda Gates, the wife of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, also made the list in the “Leaders” section.
Melinda Gates devotes her time to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the “most ambitious and generous philanthropies in history,” wrote Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook.
Melinda Gates has a commitment to empowering women and girls, Sandberg said.
“Her vision for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has helped lift the lives of millions of people,” Sandberg wrote. “Its work reflects her impatient optimism.”
Bezos, the founder of online retail behemoth Amazon, is a “Titan.”
That’s the category Time put him in.
Titan is also the name of a veteran NASA rocket, the kind of rocket Bezos hopes will take people back to the moon and beyond.
“I feel a special space kinship with Jeff Bezos — albeit one grounded not here on Earth, but far away on the moon,” wrote astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second man to set foot on the moon.
Bezos is channeling his considerable fortune into his Blue Origin space company, which hopes to reach Mars one day.
