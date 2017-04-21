Audubon plans entertaining Earth Month meeting in Kennewick

Gardeners, children and fun-loving adults can check out the Earth Month meeting April 25 of the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society in Kennewick
Wayne Heinz, an outdoorsman and writer, plans an interactive presentation featuring Ode to a Vulture and Snollygaster.
Lori Wollerman Nelson, a Washington State University Tri-Cities professor, will share gardening tips for attracting birds. Twenty wooden nesting platforms will be given away.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church at Highway 395 and Yelm Street.
