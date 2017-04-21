State health officials list suspension of Tri-City doctor’s license

State health officials have lifted the suspension of a Tri-City doctor’s license.
Dr. Victor O. Brooks, a family physician, has to meet certain conditions, including completing a competency assessment and ethics course, paying a fine and working under a clinical supervisor.
He can reapply for DEA registration, allowing him to prescribe controlled substances.
State health officials suspended Brooks’ license last year over allegations that he practiced beyond the scope of his hospital privileges, violated state pain management rules and prescribed excessive amounts of controlled substances.
Comments