Local

April 21, 2017 7:46 PM

State health officials list suspension of Tri-City doctor’s license

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

State health officials have lifted the suspension of a Tri-City doctor’s license.

Dr. Victor O. Brooks, a family physician, has to meet certain conditions, including completing a competency assessment and ethics course, paying a fine and working under a clinical supervisor.

He can reapply for DEA registration, allowing him to prescribe controlled substances.

State health officials suspended Brooks’ license last year over allegations that he practiced beyond the scope of his hospital privileges, violated state pain management rules and prescribed excessive amounts of controlled substances.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail

Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail 0:12

Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video 0:15

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video
Irrigation canal break floods Country Ridge in Richland 0:16

Irrigation canal break floods Country Ridge in Richland

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos