Mexican consul: ‘Dreamers’ should be calm and prepared

Tri-City “dreamers” should be calm and prepared, said Roberto Dondisch, the consul of Mexico in Seattle.
Dondisch participated in the opening of Pasco’s Taco Crawl Friday afternoon before speaking to community leaders about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, and other immigration issues.
“We want to stress that we haven’t seen major changes in the immigration area,” Dondisch said. “What we do tell the community is to be prepared, have all of their documents in order ... have plans in case something changes ... but to be calm as well.”
The executive order creating the DACA program, signed in 2012 by President Obama, allows undocumented immigrants who entered the country as children to attend college and work.
President Trump has issued mixed messages about the future of the program. As a candidate, he promised to end it, but since taking office has said he wants to target criminals for deportation.
The issue rose to the surface again recently, when Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez filed a lawsuit claiming he shouldn’t have been deported in February because he was accepted into the program, the San Diego Tribune reported.
The Department of Homeland Security claims he violated the terms of the agreement by not asking for permission before leaving the country, and then trying to return.
We want to stress that we haven’t seen major changes in the immigration area. What we do tell the community is to be prepared, have all of their documents in order ... have plans in case something changes ... but to be calm as well.
Roberto Dondisch, Consul of Mexico in Seattle
Since the lawsuit, Trump reiterated that he doesn’t intend to pursue “dreamers,” and instead wants to deport criminals, the Associated Press reported.
Locally, the president’s mixed messages about immigration have alarmed students attending classes at Columbia Basin College and WSU Tri-Cities.
Elizabeth Hernandez with Columbia Basin College said students expressed concerns because they don’t know if it’s worth focusing on classes since they could face deportation.
“We need to take care of these students,” Hernandez said after the college’s faculty senate expressed their support for dreamers. “We have a lot of students who will be affected (if DACA ends).”
Along with the chance to participate in the Pasco Taco Crawl, Dondisch planned to share information with and listen to the DACA participants.
“It’s clear that the community is nervous about the unknown,” Dondisch said. “Unfortunately, we had to live through a change of rhetoric ... which doesn’t take into account the amazing things the Mexican community has brought to the U.S.”
It’s one of the most up and coming parts of our community. It’s very well organized, a lot of people that really want to make sure that Pasco and the Tri-Cities area is as strong as it can be. ... We want to make sure that we help them in any way that we can.
Roberto Dondisch, Consul of Mexico in Seattle
Pasco is an example of how Mexican nationals helped shape a community for the better, and people want consideration for what they bring to the community, Dondisch said.
“It’s one of the most up and coming parts of our community,” he said. “It’s very well organized, a lot of people that really want to make sure that Pasco and the Tri-Cities area is as strong as it can be. ... We want to make sure that we help them in any way that we can.”
The two-week Pasco Taco Crawl is designed to draw people into the community to experience Mexican food, said Craig Maloney, the Pasco Taco “Crawler-in-Chief.”
“(Dondisch is) so supportive of the culture that we have here in Pasco,” Maloney said. “It’s not a hard sell to ask him to stop and visit with local business owners and community leaders.”
Dondisch wanted to make sure Mexican nationals living in the Tri-Cities understand the consulate is here to serve them.
“We try to be here as much as we can in communication,” he said. “We want to make sure that they know we’re here for them.”
People trying to reach the consulate can call 855-463-6395.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments