Sarah Palin and friends rock the White House

Conservative firebrand Sarah Palin posted a gallery of photos Thursday on her website from her visit to the White House.
Palin said President Donald Trump invited her and some friends to dinner.
“(It) was the highest honor to have great Americans who are independent, hardworking, patriotic, and unafraid share commonsense solutions at the White House,” she said at sarahpalin.com.
“Asked why I invited Kid Rock and Ted Nugent, I joked, ‘Because Jesus was booked,’” she posted.
She even praised the Baked Alaska ice cream cake served for dessert.
Palin, who has family in the Tri-Cities, endorsed Trump in January 2016 just weeks before the Iowa caucuses.
The former Alaska governor became a star of the conservative political scene when she was chosen by Republican presidential candidate John McCain to be his vice presidential running mate in 2008.
Palin’s grandparents, Clem and Helen Sheeran, came to Richland in 1943 so he could work at the Hanford nuclear reservation.
They had six children, including Palin’s mother, Sally Heath, who graduated from Columbia High School, which now is Richland High.
Comments