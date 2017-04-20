Local

April 20, 2017 2:26 PM

Meals on Wheels menu for April 24-28

▪ Monday — Chicken a la king, green peas, tossed salad with dressing, biscuit, oatmeal cookies.

▪ Tuesday — Breaded fish sandwich, lettuce and tomato, corn chowder, carrot raisin salad, peach crisp.

▪ Wednesday — Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned peas, bread, peanut butter cookie.

▪ Thursday — Turkey tetrazzini, broccoli Normandy, spinach salad with dressing, roll, butterscotch square.

▪ Friday — Harvest apple pork chop, brown rice, seasoned vegetables, bread, citrus salad.

Call for reservations the day before between 9 a.m. and noon: Richland, 509-943-0779; Kennewick, 509-585-4241; Pasco, 509-543-5706; Parkside, 509-545-2169; Benton City, 509-588-3094; Prosser, 509-786-1148; Connell, 509-234-0766. Cafe 509-736-0045.

Menu substitutions may occasionally occur. Café also serves soup, salads and sandwiches.

For more information, go to seniorliferesources.org.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video 0:15

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video
Irrigation canal break floods Country Ridge in Richland 0:16

Irrigation canal break floods Country Ridge in Richland
If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police 0:25

If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos