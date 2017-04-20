Meals on Wheels menu for April 24-28

▪ Monday — Chicken a la king, green peas, tossed salad with dressing, biscuit, oatmeal cookies.
▪ Tuesday — Breaded fish sandwich, lettuce and tomato, corn chowder, carrot raisin salad, peach crisp.
▪ Wednesday — Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned peas, bread, peanut butter cookie.
▪ Thursday — Turkey tetrazzini, broccoli Normandy, spinach salad with dressing, roll, butterscotch square.
▪ Friday — Harvest apple pork chop, brown rice, seasoned vegetables, bread, citrus salad.
Call for reservations the day before between 9 a.m. and noon: Richland, 509-943-0779; Kennewick, 509-585-4241; Pasco, 509-543-5706; Parkside, 509-545-2169; Benton City, 509-588-3094; Prosser, 509-786-1148; Connell, 509-234-0766. Cafe 509-736-0045.
Menu substitutions may occasionally occur. Café also serves soup, salads and sandwiches.
For more information, go to seniorliferesources.org.
