New group organizes for immigration reform, Pasco forum set

A panel discussion is planned Friday evening in Pasco to launch a coalition to bring immigration reform to the forefront of legislative priorities.
Business leaders, community advocates, immigrant entrepreneurs and others are starting FWD.us Washington Coalition. FWD.us is a nationwide group organized in 2013 by leaders in the technology community.
Organizers say the panel discussion will include Roberto Dondisch, the head consul of Mexico in Seattle; interim Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher; Mike Gempler, executive director of Washington Growers League; Commissioners David Morales and Brian Moreno, of the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs; and others, including five students in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
The event is being held in partnership with the Dreamers Club of Washington State University Tri-Cities.
It will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Educational Service District 123 Cascade Room, 3924 W. Court St., Pasco.
