Local

April 20, 2017 11:46 AM

New group organizes for immigration reform, Pasco forum set

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

A panel discussion is planned Friday evening in Pasco to launch a coalition to bring immigration reform to the forefront of legislative priorities.

Business leaders, community advocates, immigrant entrepreneurs and others are starting FWD.us Washington Coalition. FWD.us is a nationwide group organized in 2013 by leaders in the technology community.

Organizers say the panel discussion will include Roberto Dondisch, the head consul of Mexico in Seattle; interim Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher; Mike Gempler, executive director of Washington Growers League; Commissioners David Morales and Brian Moreno, of the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs; and others, including five students in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The event is being held in partnership with the Dreamers Club of Washington State University Tri-Cities.

It will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Educational Service District 123 Cascade Room, 3924 W. Court St., Pasco.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video 0:15

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video
Irrigation canal break floods Country Ridge in Richland 0:16

Irrigation canal break floods Country Ridge in Richland
If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police 0:25

If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos