April 19, 2017 8:00 PM

Cancer screenings offered in Othello April 29

Tri-City Herald

Othello Community Hospital, Columbia Basin Health Association and the Tri-Cities Cancer Center have partnered to offer free breast and cervical cancer screenings 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at the 14th Avenue Medical Center, 475 N. 14th Ave., Othello.

Screenings are open to uninsured and underinsured women 21 to 64 years of age. The screenings will include a clinical breast examination, cervical examination, and Pap test.

An HPV test will be performed if applicable. Women age 45 and older will receive a free mammogram, as appropriate.

Appointments are required, and can be made by calling 509-488-5256.

