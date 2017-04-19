Local

April 19, 2017 7:44 PM

Badger climb to support anti-bullying, suicide prevention

Tri-City Herald

The Benton Franklin Chapter of PFLAG is organizing a Badger Mountain climb on Saturday to raise awareness for suicide prevention and anti-bullying.

Registration is at 5 p.m., a special presentation will be at 6 p.m., and the hike begins at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $15. The first 75 receive T-shirts.

The Badger Mountain trail head is at 525 Queensgate Dr., Richland.

All funds raised will go to the Youth Suicide Prevention Program of Benton Franklin and PFLAG, or Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.

For more information, visit bfpflag.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video 0:15

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video
Irrigation canal break floods Country Ridge in Richland 0:16

Irrigation canal break floods Country Ridge in Richland
If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police 0:25

If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos