Badger climb to support anti-bullying, suicide prevention

The Benton Franklin Chapter of PFLAG is organizing a Badger Mountain climb on Saturday to raise awareness for suicide prevention and anti-bullying.
Registration is at 5 p.m., a special presentation will be at 6 p.m., and the hike begins at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $15. The first 75 receive T-shirts.
The Badger Mountain trail head is at 525 Queensgate Dr., Richland.
All funds raised will go to the Youth Suicide Prevention Program of Benton Franklin and PFLAG, or Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.
For more information, visit bfpflag.com.
