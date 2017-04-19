Mid-Columbia high school artists invited to enter Congressional art contest

High school students in Central Washington are invited to enter the third annual Congressional Art Competition for the 4th District.
The Congressional Institute sponsors the nationwide high school visual art competition each spring.
The winning entry will be displayed in the U.S. capitol, and this year’s winner will receive two airline tickets to visit Washington, D.C., and a reception.
The winning artwork also will be featured on the house.gov Congressional Art Competition page. Honorable mention winners will be invited to have their artwork hang in one of Rep. Dan Newhouse’s district offices.
Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 by 26 inches, up to 4 inches in depth, and must not weigh more than 15 pounds.
The winning piece must arrive framed and still measure no larger than the maximum dimensions. Pieces may include paintings, drawings, two-dimensional collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art and photography.
All entries must be original in concept, design and execution, and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.
Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted.
All artwork must be submitted by April 27. Call to schedule a time for artwork to be dropped off.
▪ Tri-Cities District Office: 3100 George Washington Way, Suite 135, Richland. Call 509-713-7374.
▪ Yakima District Office: 402 E. Yakima Ave., Suite 445, Yakima. Call 509-452-3243.
▪ North District (Okanogan and Douglas Counties): Email jessica.mccarthy@mail.house.gov or call 509-433-7760.
All entries will need to fill out the online release form at newhouse.house.gov. Each student can submit one entry.
For more information, contact Matt Pettit at 202-225-5816 or matt.pettit@mail.house.gov.
