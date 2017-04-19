Sold out! Oregon campsites for August eclipse snapped up

If you didn’t reserve an eclipse campsite in Oregon by shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, you are out of luck.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department opened an extra 1,018 park campsites for viewing the total solar eclipse Aug. 21.
Registration for the extra campsites opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday. A glitch at one park — Unity Lake in Eastern Oregon — caused problems until about 9 a.m. in reservations there.
The extra sites are on parking areas and other open spaces, plus some campsites that usually are only first come, first serve.
A few of the campsites may become available because of cancellations. Information will be added at oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com for campers who want to sign up for notification of cancellations.
The 60-wide-mile path of the total eclipse passes south of Washington through the northern half of Oregon.
Comments