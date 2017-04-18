State military wants 40 acres in Horn Rapids Industrial Park

The state Military Department wants to build a 42,000 square-foot Readiness Center at the Horn Rapids Industrial Park in Richland.
The Richland City Council is scheduled to vote on the sale of 40 acres to the state for $1.6 million on Tuesday.
The property is in the southwest corner of First Street and Polar Way near the Horn Rapids RV Resort, according to the city.
The Readiness Center would have offices, classrooms, training area, supply rooms, locker rooms, support areas and an assembly drill hall. There would also be parking for military vehicles and equipment.
Construction is slated to start in 2020 with completion in 2022.
