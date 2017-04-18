Register for kids’ fishing day at Columbia Park in Kennewick

The Columbia Park Pond will be stocked with fish — including more than a thousand tagged for prizes — for the annual children’s fishing day Saturday.
Children 5 to 14 years old can register for the event at bit.ly/pondfishing2017 by searching for “fishing.” Online registration closes just before noon April 19.
From noon April 19 through Friday, registration can be done in person at the gazebo near the fishing pond. Five fishing times are offered from morning through afternoon.
Every child who attends will receive a rod and reel. Cost is $10.
Fishing for special needs children and adults will be open 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday and the cost is the same. Register by calling Donna Tracy at The Arc at 509-783-1131 or at www.arcoftricities.com through Thursday.
The pond will close to all fishing starting April 19 in preparation for the event. For more information, call Ken Johanning at 509-531-0899.
