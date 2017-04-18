Yakima River spring chinook season to open

Spring chinook season on the lower Yakima River opens April 28 with a daily limit of two hatchery chinook.
The season will continue through June 15 on two areas of the river.
Fishing is allowed from the Highway 240 bridge in Richland to the Grant Avenue Bridge in Prosser and from the Wine Country Road Bridge in Prosser to the Highway 241 Bridge north of Mabton.
Fish must be at least 12 inches and have a missing adipose fin, indicating they are hatchery salmon.
A Columbia River salmon/steelhead endorsement is required, except for June 10-11, which is a free fishing weekend.
For more information, go to bit.ly/yakimachinook2017.
