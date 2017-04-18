Drop off old tires in West Richland, keep mosquitoes from procreating

Residents of the Benton County Mosquito Control District can drop off unwanted tires Saturday in West Richland.
The district is accepting the tires to keep them from collecting water and serving as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
They can be dropped off 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the agency headquarters, 4951 W. Van Giesen St.
Tractor, semi or other over-sized tires will not be accepted. Tires cannot be on rims and must be whole, rather than halved or in pieces. There is a limit of 20 tires per residence.
Identification or a utility statement with a home address within the district will be required.
The district stretches from Finley to Prosser and also includes parts of Yakima County. A district map is posted at bit.ly/bentonmosquito or call 509-967-2414 for information.
Comments