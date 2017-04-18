Information offered about plan for wildland fires in Walla Walla County

Information about the Community Wildfire Protection Plan is offered at a meeting in Touchet on April 19.
The plan is aimed to reduce the impact of wildfire on Walla Walla County residents, businesses and communities. The plan helps maintain emergency response capabilities and sustainable natural resource management policies, according to Liz Jessee, Walla Walla County emergency management director.
It identifies high risk areas and projects to help prevent wildland fires.
The meeting is open to the public and is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at Walla Walla County Fire District 6, 795 McKay Rd., Touchet, WA 99360.
Comments