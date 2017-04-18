Richland shelter belt trail improvements under way

Mike Rodgers, an employee of Granite Construction, rakes the shoulder of a gravel base Tuesday for a shelter belt trail improvement project in Richland.
A portion of the multi-use path, between Swift Boulevard and Van Giesen Street, closed April 17 for approximately two weeks for the work to be completed.
About 1,700 feet of asphalt trail is being relocated from under the trees to adjacent to the sound wall because tree roots have created an uneven surface for users.
The new 10-foot wide path will have one-foot gravel shoulders.
Pavement from the existing trail is being removed but a gravel pathway will remain under the trees.
This is the second-phase of trail improvements for the pathway.
