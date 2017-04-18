Local

April 18, 2017 10:44 AM

Democratic chair to speak in Pasco on rebuilding party

By Annette Cary

The newly elected chairwoman of the Washington State Democratic Party will speak in Pasco on Thursday.

Tina Podlodowski will address concerns by some Eastern Washington Democrats that the party has paid little attention to Democrats east of the Cascades for the last decade.

She ran on a platform to rebuild the party across the entire state, combining seasoned party leadership with newly energized grassroots activists.

Her talk is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Salon Santa Cruz, 117 S. Fifth Ave., Pasco.

