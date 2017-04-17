Spring chinook season on Snake River opening this month

The spring chinook season will open on the Snake River starting April 28.
The area from the southbound Highway 12 bridge at Burbank upstream to below Ice Harbor Dam will open April 28 and will be open only Fridays and Saturdays each week, according to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The area from the Texas Rapids boat launch upstream of the mouth of the Tucannan River to below Little Goose Dam and the area near Clarkston will open April 30. Spring chinook fishing will be allowed there only Sundays and Mondays each week.
Anglers asked for a longer fishing season, which can be accomplished by limiting the days of the week fishing is allowed. A relatively good return of spring chinook is forecast, according to the state agency.
The daily limit is six hatchery chinook, identified by a clipped fin. No more than one may be an adult chinook salmon, and anglers must stop fishing as soon as an adult chinook salmon is retained for the day.
Only barbless hooks are allowed for any angler in areas and on days open for spring chinook fishing.
More information is posted at bit.ly/springchinook2017.
