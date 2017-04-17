Response times for Benton County Fire District 4 drop while planning new station

Benton County Fire District 4 shaved a minute and six seconds off of their average response time in the first quarter of 2017 and plan to do better.
It dropped from 8:47 to 7:41 from the time of being dispatched to arriving at a fire or emergency medical situation, said fire Chief Bill Whealan.
“Every second counts in a fire or medical emergency,” he said. “We are pleased with these numbers, but there is still room for improvement.”
While it is good news for most of District 4, the time for responses to the west side of the district can be up to nearly 17 minutes.
Whealan has a plan to change that too.
The fire district is planning to build another fire station where they bought property in the Red Mountain area to improve response times.
The commissioners are considering a bond in 2018 to pay for building and equipping a new station.
Last year the district paid off a bond used to buy ambulances and renovate a station to improve the emergency medical services program.
Fire District 4 provides service to more than 17,000 people in more than 52 square-miles that includes West Richland. They have about 50 employed and volunteer staff to handle an average of 1,400 emergency calls a year.
