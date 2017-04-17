Local

April 17, 2017 2:11 PM

Traffic delays predicted at West Richland entrance on Van Giesen

By Bill Stevenson

Expect traffic delays entering or leaving West Richland on Van Giesen Street for most of the week.

Traffic is being reduced to one lane each direction from Tuesday through Thursday to accommodate construction on the Yakima River Gateway Project.

The construction is at the Yakima River Bridge on Highway 224.

The city is paying $1.7 million toward the creation of a new entrance into the city that features 2,000 foot pedestrian path, interpretive area, informational signs, and a 55 space parking lot.

