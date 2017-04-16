Women offered free cancer screenings April 21

Trios Health and the Tri-Cities Cancer Center have partnered to offer free breast and cervical cancer screenings from 1 to 4 p.m. April 21 at the Trios Care Center at Vista Field, 521 N. Young St., Kennewick.
Screenings are by appointment only and are open to uninsured and under insured women 21 to 64 years of age. The screenings include a clinical breast examination, cervical examination and Pap test. An HPV test will be performed if applicable. Women age 45 and older will receive a free mammogram, as appropriate. Appointments are required, and can be made by calling 509-737-3420.
