Mid-Columbia agendas for April 17-21

April 17
Kennewick Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: sign code review.
Finley School Board, 7 p.m., 224606 E. Game Farm Road: staff compensation policy, annual board agenda
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave.: discuss vacating a portion of Road 72, professional services agreements for the Kahlotus Highway Sewer Force Main Project and the Columbia Water Supply Project, and award the bid to reroof city buildings.
April 18
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 620 Market St., Prosser: mental health consultant, complaint management policy, executive session (quarterly litigation update)
West Richland City Council, 7 p.m., 3801 W. Van Giesen St.: TRIDEC presentation, amend agreement with supercar maker.
Kennewick City Council workshop and regular session, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: Fire department annual report, regular session agenda not available.
Richland City Council, 7 p.m., pre-meeting, 7:30 p.m., regular session, 505 Swift Blvd.: Columbia Point West Marina discussion, planning commission annual report.
Kennewick Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St., Kennewick: Lorayne J neighborhood rate discussion and workshop on project tracking.
Richland School Board, 4:30 p.m., 615 Snow Ave.: special meeting for budget review
April 19
Port of Benton Commission, 8:30 a.m., 3250 Port of Benton Blvd., Richland: Project updates.
Richland Planning Commission workshop, 7 p.m., 975 George Washington Way: 2018 transportation program, critical areas ordinance, comprehensive plan.
Benton-Franklin Health District Board of Health, 1:30 p.m., 7102 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick: Healthy youth survey results, refugee program update, information security update.
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: elected officials salaries.
Richland Arts Commission, 6 p.m., 500 Amon Park Drive: work plan subcommittee.
Kennewick School Board, 5:30 p.m., 1000 W. Fourth Ave.: student safety survey results, curriculum adoptions for K-12 math, preliminary budget update
April 20
Tri-City Regional Hotel-Motel Commission, 9 a.m., 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick: Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo grant application.
Richland Police Pension Board, 8:15 a.m., City Hall Annex, 975 George Washington Way: financial reports and investments.
Comments