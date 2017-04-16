Alleged DUI wreck near Quincy sends five people to the hospital

An alleged DUI wreck on Saturday night about six miles east of Quincy sent five people to the hospital, including two children.
Jacob W. Dorr, 42, of Ephrata, was driving a 1996 Dodge Caravan east on Highway 28 when he crossed the center line and struck the driver’s side of a 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, which was headed west, troopers said.
Dorr was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center. A hospital worker said she had no information on him.
The Oldsmobile’s driver, Miguel A. Navarro, 51, of Quincy, and passengers Carolina Navarro, 45, Sophia Navarro, 11, and Miguel Navarro, 13, all of Quincy, also were taken to the Quincy hospital. They were treated and later released.
Troopers are recommending Dorr be charged with driving under the influence.
